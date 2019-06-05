On Air
Sunday Sweets: Adam Scrimshire – Thru You
Each week, the Sunday Sweets team shares a few of their favourite tracks from SYN’s Sweet 16.
Artist: Adam Scrimshire
Track: Thru You
Type: International
‘Thru you’ is the second track released from Adam Scrimshire’s fourth album “Listeners”. The reason behind this album’s name, is because the composer Scrimshire feels that in the last few years, humanity has stopped listening to each other and that everyone is shouting at each other and no one is learning anything, and so he made this album with ‘Thru You’ in it for the people that have given him their time to enjoy the music. This song features the musician, guest vocalists and other musicians telling their own personal stories in a jazz, soul and electronic style, which is a very well-liked combination of themes that most of Scrimshire’s listeners enjoy. With the song alongside others from the album exploring some deeply personal emotional states such as: A mourning family, collapsing relationships and extreme sides of self-doubt.
– Abdullah, Work Experience Student
Imo
June 5th 2019Read more by Imo
Category: Audio, Audio, Features
Topics: Music
Tags: local, local artist, Sunday sweet
