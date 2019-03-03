Sunday Sweets SYN Website

SYN 90.7

Sunday Sweets: Serina Pech – Take A Look Around

fairy floss background with a picture of serina pech

Each week, the Sunday Sweets team shares a few of their favourite tracks from SYN’s Sweet 16.

Artist: Serina Pech
Track: Take A Look Around
Type: Local
Tracks released by NT local Serina Pech have been few and far between, but it’s no surprise considering the high quality and breadth of music involved. This track is no exception – it’s sweet honey to eager ears, and it’s definitely a tune to sip on while listening to a cool cup of tea on a lukewarm Sunday evening.

– Pat Wain

Catch the rest of this week’s Sweet 16 on Spotify:

Imo

March 3rd 2019
Read more by Imo
Category: , ,
Topics:
Tags: , , , ,
Share
ContactMembershipVolunteer90.7FM ScheduleNation Schedule

More by Sunday Sweets

fairy floss background with the band ferla
Sunday Sweets SYN Website
Sunday Sweets

Sunday Sweets: FERLA – I’m Fine

Each week, the Sunday Sweets team shares a few of their favourite tracks from SYN’s Sweet 16. Artist: FERLA Track: I’m Fine Type: Local […]

fairy floss background with fanfickk's album art
Sunday Sweets SYN Website
Sunday Sweets

Sunday Sweets: Fanfickk – Pity Party

Each week, the Sunday Sweets team shares a few of their favourite tracks from SYN’s Sweet 16.   Artist: Fanfickk Track: Pity Party Type: International […]

fairy floss background with cry club's album art
Sunday Sweets SYN Website
Sunday Sweets

Sunday Sweets: Cry Club – DFTM

Each week, the Sunday Sweets team shares a few of their favourite tracks from SYN’s Sweet 16. Artist: Cry Club Track: DFTM Type: Local […]

Related Content

safe_image (1)
all the best logo wide
All The Best

'Collecting Memories' by Madi Chwasta // #1844 'Mixed Words'

Credit: Jonas Brothers, Instagram.

It's here! The Jonas Brothers have dropped the video for 'Sucker'

Credit: Jonas Brothers, Instagram.

The Jonas Brothers are BACK and they're bringing us new music