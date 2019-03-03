Sunday Sweets: Serina Pech – Take A Look Around

Each week, the Sunday Sweets team shares a few of their favourite tracks from SYN’s Sweet 16.

Artist: Serina Pech

Track: Take A Look Around

Type: Local

Tracks released by NT local Serina Pech have been few and far between, but it’s no surprise considering the high quality and breadth of music involved. This track is no exception – it’s sweet honey to eager ears, and it’s definitely a tune to sip on while listening to a cool cup of tea on a lukewarm Sunday evening.

– Pat Wain

Catch the rest of this week’s Sweet 16 on Spotify: