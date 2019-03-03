SYN 90.7
Sunday Sweets: Serina Pech – Take A Look Around
Each week, the Sunday Sweets team shares a few of their favourite tracks from SYN’s Sweet 16.
Artist: Serina Pech
Track: Take A Look Around
Type: Local
Tracks released by NT local Serina Pech have been few and far between, but it’s no surprise considering the high quality and breadth of music involved. This track is no exception – it’s sweet honey to eager ears, and it’s definitely a tune to sip on while listening to a cool cup of tea on a lukewarm Sunday evening.
– Pat Wain
Catch the rest of this week’s Sweet 16 on Spotify:
Imo
March 3rd 2019Read more by Imo
Category: Audio, Audio, Playlist
Topics: Music
Tags: audio, feature, local artists, Music, Sunday Sweets
More by Sunday Sweets
Sunday Sweets: FERLA – I’m Fine
Each week, the Sunday Sweets team shares a few of their favourite tracks from SYN’s Sweet 16. Artist: FERLA Track: I’m Fine Type: Local […]
Sunday Sweets: Fanfickk – Pity Party
Each week, the Sunday Sweets team shares a few of their favourite tracks from SYN’s Sweet 16. Artist: Fanfickk Track: Pity Party Type: International […]
Sunday Sweets: Cry Club – DFTM
Each week, the Sunday Sweets team shares a few of their favourite tracks from SYN’s Sweet 16. Artist: Cry Club Track: DFTM Type: Local […]