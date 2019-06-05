On Air
Sunday Sweets: SO.Crates – Mama Danced on Soul Train
Each week, the Sunday Sweets team shares a few of their favorite tracks from SYN’s Sweet 16.
Artist: SO.Crates
Track: Mama Danced on Soul Train
Type: Local
SO.Crates are a Melbourne based duo, comprised of Melbourne born and raised Skomes and M.C Cazeaux and have just dropped their new hot track ‘Mama Danced on Soul Train.’ which tells the story of Skomes own mother on the revolutionary American show ‘Soul Train’. The fiery new track lays down phat beats and a catchy hook which will make you craving more of the soul train. The track perfectly blends R&B and Jazz whilst creating a beat that you can’t help but stroll down the street to, with your head up high.
– Nick, Work Experience Student
Imo
June 5th 2019Read more by Imo
