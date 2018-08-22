SYN 90.7
SUNDAY SWEETS: SOPHISTICATED DINGO
Lucas and Isabella chat to Sophisticated Dingo about their brand-spanking new EP “Tastes Just Like the Real Thing”
Riley Geary-Goodwin
August 22nd 2018
Category: Audio
Topics: Music
Tags: feature album, Music, sophisticated dingo, Sunday Sweets
