Sunday Sweets: Stella Donnelly – Watching Telly

Each week, the Sunday Sweets team shares a few of their favourite tracks from SYN’s Sweet 16.

Artist: Stella Donnelly

Track: Watching Telly

Type: Local

‘Watching Telly’, from this week’s Local feature album ‘Beware of the Dogs’, is heaven on Earth. This track will flash before you like a bat out of hell. Stella’s hard hitting vocals about women’s reproductive rights hits home.

– Luca Guglielmino

Catch the rest of this week’s Sweet 16 on Spotify: