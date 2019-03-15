Sunday Sweets SYN Website

Sunday Sweets: Stella Donnelly – Watching Telly

stella donnelly album artwork on fairy floss background

Each week, the Sunday Sweets team shares a few of their favourite tracks from SYN’s Sweet 16.

Artist: Stella Donnelly
Track: Watching Telly
Type: Local
‘Watching Telly’, from this week’s Local feature album ‘Beware of the Dogs’, is heaven on Earth. This track will flash before you like a bat out of hell. Stella’s hard hitting vocals about women’s reproductive rights hits home.

– Luca Guglielmino

March 15th 2019
