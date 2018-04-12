SYN 90.7
Sunday Sweets: STUMPS
Kyle from Sydney rock band STUMPS phoned in to chat with Rosie, Riley and Dylan. A hot topic? Why their brand new EP Just Another Stay At Home Son.
Just Another Stay At Home Son by STUMPS is the SYN Australian Feature Album – week beginning 19th March.
