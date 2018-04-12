Sunday Sweets SYN Website

SYN 90.7

Sunday Sweets: STUMPS

STUMPS
Listen to Episode

Kyle from Sydney rock band STUMPS phoned in to chat with Rosie, Riley and Dylan. A hot topic? Why their brand new EP Just Another Stay At Home Son. 

Just Another Stay At Home Son by STUMPS is the SYN Australian Feature Album – week beginning 19th March.

April 12th 2018
Read more by Ro Flack
