Sunday Sweets: SZA ft. Ty Dolla $ign – Hit Different

Each week the Sunday Sweets team dive into our Sweet 16 and Feature Albums.

Artist: SZA ft. Ty Dolla $ign

Track: Hit Different

Type: International

Words: Victoria Rudnikov

SZA, you have been missed.

After years of anticipation, the R&B star is back with the new single ‘Hit Different’ featuring Ty Dolla $ign. Fans are treated to this release unexpectedly, but of course are overjoyed by her sudden return.

This is the first work of her own since the release of the 2017 universally acclaimed album ctrl, that brought the American singer international fame and gave us hits such as ‘Love Galore’ performed alongside Travis Scott.

‘Hit Different’ is another standout song to join her impressive collection, with the New Jersey-raised talent exploring the benefits and repercussions of having an open relationship. Her delivery is a smooth and sultry blend of neo-soul and R&B, reminding us why three years is too long to wait for her music. Ty Dolla $ign’s vocals add the perfect touch when he performs the choruses. This is a refreshing take for a featured rapper, instead of just being slot into the tune as a single verse.

Her surprise announcement was not without a striking music video that welcomed Solana’s (SZA’s birth name) directorial debut. The Grammy nominated artist stuns in bold outfits that can become serious inspiration for your own wardrobe, as well as choreography that offers the ultimate throwback to the start of the century. Paired with an array of locations ranging from a car junkyard, barrels of hay and an open meadow, the artistic direction of Ms Rowe will immediately get you excited for a warm summer’s day.

The platinum artist hints that perhaps there is still more to come as the end of the clip reveals a sneak peak of an unreleased track. It is believed that her sophomore album will be out before the end of this year, and please we beg that it is.

2020 may have not been the ideal year, but a new record from SZA would most definitely make it better.