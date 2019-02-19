Sunday Sweets: The Cat Empire – Adelphia

Each week, the Sunday Sweets team shares a few of their favourite tracks from SYN’s Sweet 16.

Artist: The Cat Empire

Track: Adelphia

Type: Local

Eight albums deep, and The Cat Empire still are the kings of the Ska, Latin sound. ‘Adelphia’ is a fun, trumpet heavy tune – which will have you needing to put on your dancing shoes, and dancing all the way to Adelphia.

– Blake Furfaro

Catch the rest of this week’s Sweet 16 on Spotify: