Sunday Sweets: The Cat Empire – Adelphia
Each week, the Sunday Sweets team shares a few of their favourite tracks from SYN’s Sweet 16.
Artist: The Cat Empire
Track: Adelphia
Type: Local
Eight albums deep, and The Cat Empire still are the kings of the Ska, Latin sound. ‘Adelphia’ is a fun, trumpet heavy tune – which will have you needing to put on your dancing shoes, and dancing all the way to Adelphia.
– Blake Furfaro
Catch the rest of this week’s Sweet 16 on Spotify:
