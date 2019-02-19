Sunday Sweets SYN Website

Sunday Sweets: The Cat Empire – Adelphia

fairy floss background with the cat empire's album art

Artist: The Cat Empire
Track: Adelphia
Type: Local
Eight albums deep, and The Cat Empire still are the kings of the Ska, Latin sound. ‘Adelphia’ is a fun, trumpet heavy tune – which will have you needing to put on your dancing shoes, and dancing all the way to Adelphia.

Blake Furfaro

 

February 19th 2019
