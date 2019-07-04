Sunday Sweets: The Goods and Touch Sensitive – Let’s Roll

Each week, the Sunday Sweets team shares a few of their favourite tracks from SYN’s Sweet 16.

Artist: The Goods and Touch Sensitive

Track: Let’s Roll

Type: Local

Sydney-based electronic band The Goods collaborate with fellow Sydney solo artist Touch Sensitive to produce their new song Let’s Roll; a funky electronic song with a very relaxed feel to it. The use of bass is very apparent as it helps give the song structure and create flow to it. However, when the bass is combined with the synth and beat it manages to create a smooth, bouncy rhythm that is perfect to play when you’re relaxing after a long day at work.

– Will, Work Experience Student

