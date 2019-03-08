Sunday Sweets SYN Website

Sunday Sweets: The Japanese House – Maybe You’re The Reason

the japanese house album artwork on fairy floss background

Each week, the Sunday Sweets team shares a few of their favourite tracks from SYN’s Sweet 16.

Artist: The Japanese House
Track: Maybe You’re The Reason
Type: International
The Japanese House’s debut album ‘Good At Falling’ is summery and sweet, and ‘Maybe You’re The Reason’…is the reason it sounds so good. It has a catchy chorus with delightful vocals and a punchy beat to boot.

Paul Waxman

Catch the rest of this week’s Sweet 16 on Spotify:

Imo

March 8th 2019
