Sunday Sweets: The Japanese House – Maybe You’re The Reason
Each week, the Sunday Sweets team shares a few of their favourite tracks from SYN’s Sweet 16.
Artist: The Japanese House
Track: Maybe You’re The Reason
Type: International
The Japanese House’s debut album ‘Good At Falling’ is summery and sweet, and ‘Maybe You’re The Reason’…is the reason it sounds so good. It has a catchy chorus with delightful vocals and a punchy beat to boot.
– Paul Waxman
Imo
March 8th 2019Read more by Imo
