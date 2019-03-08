Sunday Sweets: The Japanese House – Maybe You’re The Reason

Each week, the Sunday Sweets team shares a few of their favourite tracks from SYN’s Sweet 16.

Artist: The Japanese House

Track: Maybe You’re The Reason

Type: International

The Japanese House’s debut album ‘Good At Falling’ is summery and sweet, and ‘Maybe You’re The Reason’…is the reason it sounds so good. It has a catchy chorus with delightful vocals and a punchy beat to boot.

– Paul Waxman

Catch the rest of this week’s Sweet 16 on Spotify: