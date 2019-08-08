Sunday Sweets: Tia Gostelow – Get To It

Each week, the Sunday Sweets team shares a few fave tracks from SYN’s Sweet 16.

Artist: Tia Gostelow

Track: Get To It

Type: Local

Tia Gostelow released her debut album Thick Skin just last year, and now she just come up with a first hit single for 2019 – Get To It. Tia Gostelow is an Australian indie-pop singer / songwriter from Queensland and has been working for the last few months to write her songs. If her music is just as good as her debut album then we’re in for a real treat. Tia will be touring in Melbourne for the Get To It tour with special guests on 27 September 2019 at Howler.

– Aidyn, Work Experience Student