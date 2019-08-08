On Air
Sunday Sweets: Tia Gostelow – Get To It
Each week, the Sunday Sweets team shares a few fave tracks from SYN’s Sweet 16.
Artist: Tia Gostelow
Track: Get To It
Type: Local
Tia Gostelow released her debut album Thick Skin just last year, and now she just come up with a first hit single for 2019 – Get To It. Tia Gostelow is an Australian indie-pop singer / songwriter from Queensland and has been working for the last few months to write her songs. If her music is just as good as her debut album then we’re in for a real treat. Tia will be touring in Melbourne for the Get To It tour with special guests on 27 September 2019 at Howler.
– Aidyn, Work Experience Student
Imo
August 8th 2019Read more by Imo
Category: Audio, Audio, Features
Topics: Music
Tags: local artist, Music, Sunday Sweets, sweet 16, Tia
More by Sunday Sweets
Sunday Sweets: Tram Cops – California Way
Each week, the Sunday Sweets team shares a few fave tracks from SYN’s Sweet 16. Artist: Tram Cops Track: California Way Type: Local The hushed […]
Sunday Sweets: Bat For Lashes – Feel For You
Each week, the Sunday Sweets team shares a few fave tracks from SYN’s Sweet 16. Artist: Bat For Lashes Track: Feel For You […]
Sunday Sweets: Baked Beans – Avalon Speedway
Each week, the Sunday Sweets team shares a few fave tracks from SYN’s Sweet 16. Artist: Baked beans Track: Avalon Speedway Type: Local Avalon Speedway […]