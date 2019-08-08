Sunday Sweets SYN Website

On Air

Sunday Sweets: Tia Gostelow – Get To It

Tia Gostelow - Get to it

Each week, the Sunday Sweets team shares a few fave tracks from SYN’s Sweet 16.

Artist: Tia Gostelow
Track: Get To It
Type: Local

 

Tia Gostelow released her debut album Thick Skin just last year, and now she just come up with a first hit single for 2019 – Get To It. Tia Gostelow is an Australian indie-pop singer / songwriter from Queensland and has been working for the last few months to write her songs. If her music is just as good as her debut album then we’re in for a real treat. Tia will be touring in Melbourne for the Get To It tour with special guests on 27 September 2019 at Howler. 

– Aidyn, Work Experience Student 

 

Imo

August 8th 2019
Read more by Imo
Category: , ,
Topics:
Tags: , , , ,
Share
ContactMembershipVolunteerOn Air Schedule

More by Sunday Sweets

Tram Cops - California Way
Sunday Sweets SYN Website
Sunday Sweets

Sunday Sweets: Tram Cops – California Way

Each week, the Sunday Sweets team shares a few fave tracks from SYN’s Sweet 16. Artist: Tram Cops Track: California Way Type: Local The hushed […]

Feel For You - Bat For Lashes
Sunday Sweets SYN Website
Sunday Sweets

Sunday Sweets: Bat For Lashes – Feel For You

Each week, the Sunday Sweets team shares a few fave tracks from SYN’s Sweet 16. Artist: Bat For Lashes Track: Feel For You […]

Baked Beans, Avalon Speedway
Sunday Sweets SYN Website
Sunday Sweets

Sunday Sweets: Baked Beans – Avalon Speedway

Each week, the Sunday Sweets team shares a few fave tracks from SYN’s Sweet 16. Artist: Baked beans Track: Avalon Speedway Type: Local   Avalon Speedway […]

Related Content

jgrrey better off
Sunday Sweets SYN Website
Sunday Sweets

Sunday Sweets: JGrrey - Better Off

amber mark what if
Sunday Sweets SYN Website
Sunday Sweets

Sunday Sweets: Amber Mark - What If

Baker Boy Album Art
Sunday Sweets SYN Website
Sunday Sweets

Sunday Sweets: Baker Boy - In Control