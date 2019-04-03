Sunday Sweets: Tiana Khasi – Meghalaya

Each week, the Sunday Sweets team shares a few of their favourite tracks from SYN’s Sweet 16.

Artist: Tiana Khasi

Track: Meghalaya

Type: Local

Hailing from Brisbane, Australia, Tiana Khasi brings a new meaning to soul with her song ‘Meghalaya’, which also happens to be the name of her debut EP and Syn’s Local Feature Album of this week. ‘Meghalaya’ is something you could possibly hear playing in the background at a fancy restaurant, however it is also a perfect song to end a tiring day. Khasi’s soulful voice brings out an emotional feel in ‘Meghalaya’ making it THE song to listen to on Khasi’s debut album.

– Tiffany, Work Experience Student

