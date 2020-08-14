Sunday Sweets: Tkay Maidza – Last Year Was Weird, Vol.2

Each week the Sunday Sweets team dive into our Sweet 16 and Feature Albums.

Artist: Tkay Maidza

EP: Last Year Was Weird, Vol.2

Type: Local

Words: Saskia Morrison-Thiagu

Tkay Maidza’s latest EP Last Year Was Weird, Vol.2 will have you ‘shook’ to your core. You’ll cancel all your zoom calls for the day – making sure they ‘don’t call again’ just so you can listen to the EP on repeat all day. You’ll ask those who haven’t listened yet, if ‘you sad’? Because they’re not really ‘awake’ until they’ve listened to Last Year Was Weird, Vol.2.

Ok, I’ll stop with the puns now. Seriously though, Tkay has not disappointed with this new EP. Last Year Was Weird, Vol.2 is the second chapter in the Last Year Was Weird trilogy. Which hopefully means that we can expect even more greatness from Tkay Maidza in the not too distant future.

From start to finish, Vol 2 is a blast, Tkay glides effortlessly between R&B, neo-soul, and her signature modern hip-hop. It’s what makes her music so incredible, as she always keeps it fresh and exciting through her ever expanding repertoire.

Opening with ‘My Flowers’ the track is an R&B dream, with its soft beats and Tkay’s angelic vocals. It’s a great track to start off with as it easily transitions into the smooth R&B and technical rap in ‘24k’.

‘Shook’ is a personal favourite of mine, because of the beats layered underneath Tkay’s verses. It’s reminiscent of the beat driven rap of the 90’s, and even possesses elements of grime from the UK.

One of the more heavier tracks on the EP is ‘Awake’ ft JPEGMAFIA, with its intense bars that are meant to be shouted (“FaceTime, probably awake/ Rollin’, rollin’ up and down the place woo”). Seeing Tkay perform that track at a pop up gig last year is a testament to that, as everyone was jumping around and shouting those lyrics like there was no tomorrow.

Towards the end of the EP we are reunited with Tkay’s soulful vocals in ‘You Sad’ and ‘PB Jam’. Again, these tracks transition in and out of each other beautifully, almost like a story and lead perfectly into the final track of the EP ‘Don’t Call Again’.

Similarly to a book trilogy, Last Year Was Weird, Vol. 2 takes the listener on an incredible journey that they can’t wait to be brought on again for the third and final installment – Last Year Was Weird, Vol. 3.