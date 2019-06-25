Sunday Sweets SYN Website

On Air

Sunday Sweets: Tone Youth – Rollin’

tone youth rollin on pink background

Each week, the Sunday Sweets team shares a few of their favourite tracks from SYN’s Sweet 16.

Artist: Tone Youth
Track: Rollin’
Type: Local

Perth-based Hip-Hop collective Tone Youth really came through with some straight fire on this track! Consisting of members T$oko, Jimmy Drones, Robb James and Chu, the group embodies some real Pivot Gang/EarthGang/Pro Era vibes- but at the same time, this group definitely carries its own energy, with unique sounds and voices all working in tandem on Rollin’. This track feels like not only a great introduction to Tone Youth for those new to their work, but also to Hip-Hop collectives and Australian Hip-Hop as a whole!

– Liam Marziano

June 25th 2019
Read more by Liam Marziano
Category: ,
Topics:
Tags: , , , ,
Share
ContactMembershipVolunteerOn Air Schedule

More by Sunday Sweets

Wordpress Banners
Sunday Sweets SYN Website
Sunday Sweets

Sunday Sweets: AURORA – Daydreamer

Each week, the Sunday Sweets team shares a few of their favourite tracks from SYN’s Sweet 16. Artist: Aurora Track: Dayreamer Type: International Feeling […]

Wordpress Banners (2)
Sunday Sweets SYN Website
Sunday Sweets

Sunday Sweets: SO.Crates – Mama Danced on Soul Train

Each week, the Sunday Sweets team shares a few of their favorite tracks from SYN’s Sweet 16. Artist: SO.Crates Track: Mama Danced on Soul Train […]

Wordpress Banners
Sunday Sweets SYN Website
Sunday Sweets

Sunday Sweets: Flying Lotus – Post Requisite

Each week, the Sunday Sweets team shares a few of their favourite tracks from SYN’s Sweet 16. Artist: Flying Lotus Track: Post […]

Related Content

keepsake

Sweet 16 & Feature Albums 23/6/19

Copy of Wordpress Banners (1)
Sunday Sweets SYN Website
Sunday Sweets

Sunday Sweets: Adam Scrimshire - Thru You

Wordpress Banners (2)
Sunday Sweets SYN Website
Sunday Sweets

Sunday Sweets: Middle Kids - Beliefs and Prayers