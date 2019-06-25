Sunday Sweets: Tone Youth – Rollin’

Perth-based Hip-Hop collective Tone Youth really came through with some straight fire on this track! Consisting of members T$oko, Jimmy Drones, Robb James and Chu, the group embodies some real Pivot Gang/EarthGang/Pro Era vibes- but at the same time, this group definitely carries its own energy, with unique sounds and voices all working in tandem on Rollin’. This track feels like not only a great introduction to Tone Youth for those new to their work, but also to Hip-Hop collectives and Australian Hip-Hop as a whole!