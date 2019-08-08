Sunday Sweets SYN Website

Sunday Sweets: Tram Cops – California Way

Tram Cops - California Way

Each week, the Sunday Sweets team shares a few fave tracks from SYN’s Sweet 16.

Artist: Tram Cops
Track: California Way
Type: Local

The hushed track by Tram Cops titled California Way is a song that oozes with smoothness. Tram Cop consists of the Melbourne musician Michael Vince Moin who tributes to pop from the 60s’ and 90s’. The song centers around a cruise in California and highlights the hopefulness of making it to Los Angeles. The track is the first single and name of the album which Tram Cops aim to release throughout 2019. So, strap your belts as a single launch will take place in Thornbury at Cactus on the 24th of August. You should also keep your eyes peeled for upcoming shows and a possible tour.

– Jude, Work Experience Student

Imo

August 8th 2019
Read more by Imo
