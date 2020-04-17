Sunday Sweets: Two People – A Taste

Each week the Sunday Sweets team dive into our Sweet 16 and Feature Albums.

Artist: Two People

Album: A Taste

Type: Local

Looking for “a taste” of something new? Look no further than Two People’s new song A Taste. Phoebe Lou and Joey Clough of Two People have cooked up a cocktail of new wave and synthpop and have released a tune fitting to be this week’s Sweet Sixteen dance song feature.

Following on from their debut album First Body and single Dream Steppin’ in 2019, A Taste has already shot up to second on their Spotify top hits with over twenty-two thousand streams.

Similar to the likes of The Kite String Tangle and Holy Holy, the song draws its strength from its simplicity. Its gradual introductions of different beats and rhythms gets your energy flowing. It makes you beg desperately for the drop, only to be met with a subtle yet powerful fall into the chorus, which is bound to get your hair whipping.

And if you think you’re satisfied with the beats, have no fear. The bridge offers us a complete vibe change, bringing the beat down to one more mellow and deep, allowing a moment to breathe before the chorus returns.

A Taste is for people that enjoy upbeat music but don’t want to be partying all the time. The song has an adaptability curated for whatever environment you find yourself in; be it an air-punching party, a birthday gath or even for something more intimate, the song doesn’t judge.

Written by Hannah Schauder