Sunday Sweets: Yon Yonson (26.02.17)

Yon Yonson
Off the back of the release of their third album (this week’s Australian Feature), Yes No Sorry, Andrew of Yon Yonson had a chat with the Sunday Sweets crew all about having no ideas for album art, cricket and the freedom of recording yourself.

Guests

Andrew – Yon Yonson

Contributors

Ro, Jayden, Patrick

March 1st 2017
