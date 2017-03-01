SYN 90.7
Sunday Sweets: Yon Yonson (26.02.17)
Off the back of the release of their third album (this week’s Australian Feature), Yes No Sorry, Andrew of Yon Yonson had a chat with the Sunday Sweets crew all about having no ideas for album art, cricket and the freedom of recording yourself.
Check out the full Sweet Sixteen – here.
Guests
Andrew – Yon Yonson
Contributors
Ro, Jayden, Patrick
Rhys Pope
March 1st 2017Read more by Rhys Pope
Category: Audio, Sweet 16 and Feature Albums
Topics: Music
