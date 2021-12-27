A drawing of an orange sun wearing red, heart-shaped sunglasses. Behind the sun reads "SUNSET ECLECTIC" in wide, bold font.

Total Sunset Eclectic: Full Season Playlist

Sunset Eclectic

Missed a moment from the show or want to catch up on your new favourite song? The Total Sunset Eclectic full season playlist has you covered!

Stream the Total Sunset Eclectic full season playlist below

Looking for a specific show?

Monday 27/12: Full Episode. Guest Selector: Anika Luna's 19 in '21




Jake Stevens

December 27th 2021
