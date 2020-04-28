On Air
Surprising coronavirus impact on Melbourne cafes
The effects of COVID-19 continue to be felt by Australian industries, including Melbourne’s famous coffee industry.
So why are some of Melbourne’s cafés ordering more coffee during lockdown than they were before?
John Thompson speaks with Kev Bengie, Account Manager at an independent Melbourne roastery, about the sudden increase and what deciding factor led to cafes either booming or shuttering their doors.
Kev Bengie, Account Manager at an independent Melbourne roastery
John Thompson
