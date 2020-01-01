SWARMS By VULPIX (EP) Review

SWARMS By VULPIX is recorded by one-man. The music is similar to 80’s new wave,lofi, indie, dream pop, Shoegaze music. The EP is a mixture of sounds hope and has the feel of darkness within the songs. A recommended EP to all who enjoy shoegaze, dream pop,lofi and indie music. Reviewer Selections Hazy and Nightvision. The EP is written and produced by Jordan Barrow and is his Debut EP that is strong and satisfying listen and is a strong EP within itself.

Bandcamp Link:

https://vulpixmusic.bandcamp.com/

Youtube Link To Hazy By Vulpix: