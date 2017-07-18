sweet16_int.png

SWEET 16 02/07

Local

Local Feature Album:  Wet Lips – Wet Lips

Great Outdoors – Keep Your Focus
Leisure Suite – Shut Down
Rebecca Hatch & Cat Strat – Down For Me
Ziggy Ramo – Same Script
Tentendo – One Stop Shop
The Belligerents – Flash
Pesky Bones – My Radiance (feat. Ali Barter)
The Jungle Giants – Quiet Ferocity

 

International

 

 International Feature Album:  HAIM – Something To Tell You
St. Vincent – New York
L.A. WITCH – Untitled
The Stuyvesants – Wake Up
Tourist – We Stayed Up All Night (feat Ardyn)
Pomona Dream – Tropicana
Everything Everything – Can’t Do
The Japanese House – 3/3
SAL DIANDREA – As Time Goes By

 

July 18th 2017
