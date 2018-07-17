Sweet 16 03/06
AUS
Local Feature Album: Oscar Key Sung – No Disguise
Tracks:
- Astro High + Esky – We Got Next
- Trophy Eyes – You Can Count On Me
- Luke Howard – Remembering My Childhood
- Fritz – Biggest Fool In The World
- Grace Turner – Dead or Alive
- Mallrat – Texas
- The Grogans – Lemon To My Lime
- VOIID – Not For You
INTERNATIONAL
International Feature Album: Kanye West – Ye
Tracks:
- The 1975 – Give Yourself A Try
- Mac Miller – Programs
- Shade – Trash Boat
- Charli XCX – 5 In The Morning
- Dream State – Help Myself
- James Bay – Wanderlust
- YUNGBLUD – Falling Skies (ft. Charlotte Lawrence)
- Mahalia – I Wish I Missed My Ex