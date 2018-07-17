Sweet 16 03/06

Sweet 16 03_06

Local Feature Album: Oscar Key Sung – No Disguise

Tracks:

  • Astro High + Esky – We Got Next
  • Trophy Eyes – You Can Count On Me
  • Luke Howard – Remembering My Childhood
  • Fritz – Biggest Fool In The World
  • Grace Turner – Dead or Alive
  • Mallrat – Texas
  • The Grogans – Lemon To My Lime
  • VOIID – Not For You

INTERNATIONAL 

Kanye Ye

International Feature Album: Kanye West – Ye

Tracks:

  • The 1975 – Give Yourself A Try  
  • Mac Miller – Programs
  • Shade – Trash Boat
  • Charli XCX – 5 In The Morning
  • Dream State – Help Myself
  • James Bay – Wanderlust
  • YUNGBLUD – Falling Skies (ft. Charlotte Lawrence)
  • Mahalia – I Wish I Missed My Ex

July 17th 2018
