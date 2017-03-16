Sweet 16 06/03
AUSTRALIAN
Album: Dorsal Fins – Digital Zodiac
King IV – Like I’m Back – second single
Benson Feat. Yeo – Trying – sounds like Troye
VICES – Broken
Big Words – Soul Jam
Hollow Everdaze – Catastrophe
Kate Martin – Set My Life To Fire
Grace Pitts – Another Love
Batpiss – Weatherboard Man
INERNATIONAL
Album: Brian Jones Town Massacre – Don’t Get Lost
Lorde – Green Light
Jidenna – Bambi
James Vickery – Lately (UK)
The Drums – Blood Under My Belt
DJ Premier & Miguel – 2 Lovin U
Jenn Grant – Galaxies – from new album Paradise
Cashmere Cat – Love Incredible ft. Camila Cabello
DJ Khaled – Shining Feat. Beyonce and Jay Z