Sweet 16 06/08
AUSSIE
Album: Sakswatch – Manual Override
Billy Davis – Goldfish ft Denzel Curry
BATTS- Little WhIte Lies
Sachet – plastic Potato Peel
Ecca vandal – Broke Days, Party Nights
Total giovanni – Your Light
Siamese – Scatterbrain
The Preatures – Yanada
Human Movement – I Need
INTERNATIONAL
Album: Tyler, The Creator- Flower Boy
CHIP – 34 SHOTS
Purity Ring Asido
Lawrence RothmanWolves Still Cry
Sløtface Pitted
Soccer Mommy Inside Out
Kelela LMK
Ariel Pink Time To Live
Arcade fire Signs Of Life