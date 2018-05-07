Sweet 16 08/04
AUSSIE:
ALBUM: Pretty City – Cancel the Future
Tracks:
- Crocodylus – My Love
- Raave Tapes – SUDS
- PALS – Consumed
- West Thebarton – Stuck On You
- Alice Skye – Melbourne
- Donny Benet – Konichiwa
- The Rookies – Milestones
- She Shinjuku – Future Echoes
International
ALBUM – Tom Misch – Geography
Tracks:
- Liza Anne – I Love You, But I Need Another Year
- No Thank You – Branch Doubt
- The Maine – The Sound Of Reverie (Remix)
- Laundry Day – Think About You
- David Guetta – Flames (Ft. Sia)
- Eleanor Friedberger – Make Me A Song
- Kadhja Bonet – Mother Maybe
- Chrome Sparks – I Just Wanna (ft. Kllo)