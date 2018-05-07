Sweet 16 08/04

pretty_city_nothing_happens_for_free_1017_v2

AUSSIE:

ALBUM: Pretty City – Cancel the Future

 

Tracks:

  • Crocodylus – My Love
  • Raave Tapes – SUDS
  • PALS – Consumed
  • West Thebarton – Stuck On You
  • Alice Skye – Melbourne
  • Donny Benet – Konichiwa
  • The Rookies – Milestones
  • She Shinjuku – Future Echoes

 

unnamed (8)

International

ALBUM – Tom Misch – Geography

Tracks:

  • Liza Anne – I Love You, But I Need Another Year
  • No Thank You – Branch Doubt
  • The Maine – The Sound Of Reverie (Remix)
  • Laundry Day – Think About You
  • David Guetta – Flames (Ft. Sia)
  • Eleanor Friedberger – Make Me A Song
  • Kadhja Bonet – Mother Maybe
  • Chrome Sparks – I Just Wanna (ft. Kllo)

May 7th 2018
