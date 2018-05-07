Sweet 16 08/04

AUSSIE:

ALBUM: Pretty City – Cancel the Future

Tracks:

She Shinjuku – Future Echoes

The Rookies – Milestones

West Thebarton – Stuck On You

Crocodylus – My Love

International

ALBUM – Tom Misch – Geography

Tracks:

Liza Anne – I Love You, But I Need Another Year

No Thank You – Branch Doubt

The Maine – The Sound Of Reverie (Remix)

Laundry Day – Think About You

David Guetta – Flames (Ft. Sia)

Eleanor Friedberger – Make Me A Song

Kadhja Bonet – Mother Maybe