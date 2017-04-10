Sweet 16 09/04
Aussie:
Album: Brad Pot – Brad Pot
Magic Bones -Hotter Than The Sun
The Murlocs – Noble Soldier
Aldous Harding – Imagining My Man (NZ)
The Smith Street Band – Run Into The World
Major Leagues -It Was Always You
San Cisco – Hey, Did I Do You Wrong?
Exhibitionist – Hands
Fazerdaze – Take It Slow (NZ)
International:
Album: Sneaks – It’s A Myth
Kendrick Lamar- HUMBLE
Melody’s Echo Chamber – Cross My Heart
Dan Auerbach – Shine on me
Ofenbach – Be Mine
Perfume Genius – Slip Away
Roya – A Sickness
RAC – This Song ft.Rostam
The Magic Gang – How Can I Compete