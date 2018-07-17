Sweet 16 10/06

Local Feature Album: Oaks – Close The Distance

Tracks:

  • Eliza & The Delusionals – Half Empty Girl
  • Pot Plant House Party – Losing Friends
  • Sweater Curse – Can’t See You Anymore
  • Pinkish Blu – Lovely
  • Sevsons -Evolution
  • Hannah Cameron – What Remains
  • Imbi The Girl – Swell
  • Caravana Sun – Beauty & The Pain

INTERNATIONAL 

ab12a4c1a2dac8543b1279063a135dd3.768x768x1

International Feature Album: Kids See Ghosts – Kids See Ghosts

Tracks:

  • Real Friends – From The Outside
  • James Blake – Don’t Miss it
  • Juice WRLD – Lucid Dreams
  • Kiefer – AAAAA
  • Anna Calvi – Dont Beat the Girl out my Boy
  • The Internet – Come Over
  • Sudan Archives – Sink
  • Lily Allen – Lost My Mind

July 17th 2018
