Sweet 16 10/06
AUS
Local Feature Album: Oaks – Close The Distance
Tracks:
- Eliza & The Delusionals – Half Empty Girl
- Pot Plant House Party – Losing Friends
- Sweater Curse – Can’t See You Anymore
- Pinkish Blu – Lovely
- Sevsons -Evolution
- Hannah Cameron – What Remains
- Imbi The Girl – Swell
- Caravana Sun – Beauty & The Pain
INTERNATIONAL
International Feature Album: Kids See Ghosts – Kids See Ghosts
Tracks:
- Real Friends – From The Outside
- James Blake – Don’t Miss it
- Juice WRLD – Lucid Dreams
- Kiefer – AAAAA
- Anna Calvi – Dont Beat the Girl out my Boy
- The Internet – Come Over
- Sudan Archives – Sink
- Lily Allen – Lost My Mind