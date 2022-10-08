Sweet 16 – 10/10/22

PIRRA+SPIRALS+ARTWORK

Screen Shot 2022-03-02 at 10.42.56 AM

LOCAL FEATURE ALBUM

Pirra – ‘Spirals’

PIRRA+SPIRALS+ARTWORK

INTERNATIONAL FEATURE ALBUM

Khruangbin & Vieux Farka Touré – ‘Ali

Screenshot (900)

LOCAL FEATURE TRACKS

Surprise Chef – ‘A1 Pledge of Allegiance’

Ivoris, Zhuli & Holly Hebe – ‘Supervillain’

Sofia Isella – ‘All Of Human Knowledge Made Us Dumb’

Forest Claudette – ‘Congratulations’

PRICIE – ‘BIG GIRLS’

Rat Child – ‘Love Facilitator’

grentperez – ‘Day by Day’

Chanel Loren – ‘Rollin’ ‘

INTERNATIONAL FEATURE TRACKS

LUCI – ‘UK Lollipop’

Let’s Eat Grandma – ‘Give Me A Reason’

I Can’t Speak French – ‘Memories’

Special Interest – ‘Foul’

Nation of Language – ‘From The Hill’

Teebs & Panda Bear – ‘Did It Again’

ENNY – ‘Champagne Problems’

Ibeyi – ‘Juice of Mandarins’

Follow the Sweet Sixteen playlist on Spotify.

 

SYN Media isn’t associated with, nor endorses Spotify. 

For all music submissions please email [email protected]

October 8th 2022
Read more by SYN Music Manager
Category:
Topics:
Share
Notice of Annual General MeetingOn Air ScheduleVolunteerMembershipContact

BROWSE BY TOPIC

Art
Comedy
Community
Culture
Education
Environment
Film
Gaming
Geek
Live
Music
News
Pop Culture
Science
Sport