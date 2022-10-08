Sweet 16 – 10/10/22
LOCAL FEATURE ALBUM
Pirra – ‘Spirals’
INTERNATIONAL FEATURE ALBUM
Khruangbin & Vieux Farka Touré – ‘Ali‘
LOCAL FEATURE TRACKS
Surprise Chef – ‘A1 Pledge of Allegiance’
Ivoris, Zhuli & Holly Hebe – ‘Supervillain’
Sofia Isella – ‘All Of Human Knowledge Made Us Dumb’
Forest Claudette – ‘Congratulations’
PRICIE – ‘BIG GIRLS’
Rat Child – ‘Love Facilitator’
grentperez – ‘Day by Day’
Chanel Loren – ‘Rollin’ ‘
INTERNATIONAL FEATURE TRACKS
LUCI – ‘UK Lollipop’
Let’s Eat Grandma – ‘Give Me A Reason’
I Can’t Speak French – ‘Memories’
Special Interest – ‘Foul’
Nation of Language – ‘From The Hill’
Teebs & Panda Bear – ‘Did It Again’
ENNY – ‘Champagne Problems’
Ibeyi – ‘Juice of Mandarins’
…
Follow the Sweet Sixteen playlist on Spotify.
SYN Media isn’t associated with, nor endorses Spotify.
…