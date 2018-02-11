Sweet 16 11/02
AUSSIE
Album: DZ Deathrays – Bloody Lovely
Tracks:
Split Feed – Something More
Marri – HeartBreaker
Almond Soy – I Could be the One
Hellions – X(Mwha)
Allysha Joy – Selfish
Clews – Museum
Cloves – Bringing the House Down
Sometime Sonny – Like Everybody Else
INTERNATIONAL
Album: Various Artists – Black Panther
Tracks:
MGMT – One Thing Left To Try
Shame – One Rizler
Madison McFerrin – Insane
Tom Misch – Water Baby
Ravyn Lenae – Sticky
Rich Brian – Cold
Chrome Sparks – What’s It Gonna Take (ft. Angelica Bess)
Justin Timberlake – Morning Light (ft. Alicia Keys)