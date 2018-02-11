Sweet 16 11/02

AUSSIE

Album: DZ Deathrays – Bloody Lovely

Tracks:

Split Feed – Something More

Marri – HeartBreaker

Almond Soy – I Could be the One

Hellions – X(Mwha)

Allysha Joy – Selfish

Clews – Museum

Cloves – Bringing the House Down

Sometime Sonny – Like Everybody Else

INTERNATIONAL

Album: Various Artists – Black Panther

Tracks:

MGMT – One Thing Left To Try

Shame – One Rizler

Madison McFerrin – Insane

Tom Misch – Water Baby

Ravyn Lenae – Sticky

Rich Brian – Cold

Chrome Sparks – What’s It Gonna Take (ft. Angelica Bess)

Justin Timberlake – Morning Light (ft. Alicia Keys)