Sweet 16 11/03

AUSSIE

Album: Cousin Tony’s Brand New Firebird – Electric Brown

Tracks:

Mild Manic – Global Threat

The Playbook – Visions Once Golden

Halcyon Drive – Silver Ray

Coda Chrome – Circles

Annie Bass and Christopher Port – Thrown Away

ZHU & Tame Impala – My Life

Flight Facilities – Need you (ft. NIKA)

Kwame – WOW

INTERNATIONAL

Album: Black Milk – FEVER

Tracks:

TRACYANNE & DANNY – Home and Dry

WYE OAK – The Louder I Call, the Faster It Runs

Yoko-Zuna ‘Day Job (feat. SWIDT)

Haley Heynderickx – The Bug Collector

Mick Jenkins – Rags

Anderson .Paak – ‘Til It’s Over

Young Fathers – Fee Fi

Janelle Monae – Django Jane