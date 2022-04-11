Sweet 16 – 11/4/22
LOCAL FEATURE ALBUM
Romero – Turn It On!
INTERNATIONAL FEATURE ALBUM
Wet Leg – Wet Leg
LOCAL TRACKS
G.Samedi & Ellen Mara – ‘Something Else’
AYA J – ‘Malubaby’
allie elle – ‘pls don’t touch me‘
Tasman Keith (ft. Genesis Owusu) – ‘CHEQUE’
Hector Morlet – ‘Precious Dragonfly’
Elsy Wameyo – ‘Hunger’
Golden Vessel (ft. mallrat & emerson leif) – ‘pockets full of rocks’
Oceanique – ‘Emotional Weight’
INTERNATIONAL TRACKS
Janice (ft. Melo) – ‘Make Me Feel’
beabadoobee – ‘Talk‘
Pabllo Vittar (ft. Rina Sawayama) – ‘Follow Me‘
Kate Bollinger – ‘Lady in the Darkest Hour‘
Toro y Moi – ‘Déjà Vu’
Warpaint – ‘Stevie’
slenderbodies – ‘husky brown’
Surfaces – ‘I Can’t Help But Feel‘
Follow the Sweet Sixteen playlist on Spotify.
SYN Media isn’t associated with, nor endorses Spotify.
