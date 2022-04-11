Sweet 16 – 11/4/22

LOCAL FEATURE ALBUM

Romero – Turn It On!

INTERNATIONAL FEATURE ALBUM

Wet Leg – Wet Leg
LOCAL TRACKS

G.Samedi & Ellen Mara – ‘Something Else’

AYA J – ‘Malubaby’

allie elle – ‘pls don’t touch me

Tasman Keith (ft. Genesis Owusu) – ‘CHEQUE’

Hector Morlet – ‘Precious Dragonfly’

Elsy Wameyo – ‘Hunger’

Golden Vessel (ft. mallrat & emerson leif) – ‘pockets full of rocks’

Oceanique – ‘Emotional Weight’

INTERNATIONAL TRACKS

Janice (ft. Melo) – ‘Make Me Feel’

beabadoobee – ‘Talk

Pabllo Vittar (ft. Rina Sawayama) – ‘Follow Me

Kate Bollinger – ‘Lady in the Darkest Hour

Toro y Moi – ‘Déjà Vu’

Warpaint – ‘Stevie’

slenderbodies – ‘husky brown’

Surfaces – ‘I Can’t Help But Feel

Follow the Sweet Sixteen playlist on Spotify.

 

SYN Media isn’t associated with, nor endorses Spotify. 

For all music submissions please email [email protected]

