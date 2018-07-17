Sweet 16 13/05

Sweet 16 13_05

AUS

0_0_0_0_70__Features_SLOWLY_SLOWLY

Aus Feature Album – Slowly Slowly – St Leonards 

Tracks:

  • Approachable Members Of Your Local Community – Velcro
  • Waxdred – Mango
  • Telescreen – Crowded
  • The Small Press – Not Afraid To Love You
  • Kezra – Better Place
  • Arno Faraji x TONTON – HOPE FOOLS //Part 2
  • Oh My My – Animal House
  • Middle Kids – On My Knees

INTERNATIONAL 

Jon Hopkins_Singularity

International Feature Album: Jon Hopkins – Singularity

Tracks:

  • Travi$ Scott – Watch (ft. Lil Uzi Vert & Kanye West)
  • Westerman – Edison
  • Beach House – Black Car
  • High Klassified – Come Over (ft. Leaf)
  • State Champs – Crystal Ball
  • Childish Gambino – This is America
  • Jessie Reyez – Body Count
  • Saint Sister – Twin Peaks

July 17th 2018
Read more by SYN Music Manager
Category:
Share
ContactMembershipVolunteerRadio Training Gift Vouchers90.7FM ScheduleNation Schedule

BROWSE BY TOPIC

Art
Comedy
Community
Culture
Education
Environment
Film
Gaming
Geek
Live
Music
News
Pop Culture
Science
Sport