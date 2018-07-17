Sweet 16 13/05
AUS
Aus Feature Album – Slowly Slowly – St Leonards
Tracks:
- Approachable Members Of Your Local Community – Velcro
- Waxdred – Mango
- Telescreen – Crowded
- The Small Press – Not Afraid To Love You
- Kezra – Better Place
- Arno Faraji x TONTON – HOPE FOOLS //Part 2
- Oh My My – Animal House
- Middle Kids – On My Knees
INTERNATIONAL
International Feature Album: Jon Hopkins – Singularity
Tracks:
- Travi$ Scott – Watch (ft. Lil Uzi Vert & Kanye West)
- Westerman – Edison
- Beach House – Black Car
- High Klassified – Come Over (ft. Leaf)
- State Champs – Crystal Ball
- Childish Gambino – This is America
- Jessie Reyez – Body Count
- Saint Sister – Twin Peaks