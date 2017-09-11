Sweet 16 13/08
AUSSIE
Album – The Preatures – Girlhood
MUTO – Say Nothing (Ft. Emerson Leift)
Katie Harder – Jesse
Paper Thin – When you call
BANFF- Act of Misacting
OKENYO – WOMAN’S WORLD
Paul Kelly- Firewood and candles
Didirri – Jude
Goji- August
INTERNATIONAL
Album- Billie Eilish – Don’t Smile At Me
Charli XCX- Boys
TOKIMONSTA – We Love (Ft. MNDR)
Twist – Benefits
BOSCO – Luv U
Queens of the Stone Age – The Evil Has Landed
Sunni (Colón) – Little Things (produced by KAYTRANADA)
Daughter – “Burn It Down”
Mahalia – Sober