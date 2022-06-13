Sweet 16 – 13/6/22

horsegirl

Screen Shot 2022-03-02 at 10.42.56 AM

LOCAL FEATURE ALBUM

Polish Club- ‘Now We’re Cookin’ In Hell’ 

unnamed

INTERNATIONAL FEATURE ALBUM

Horsegirl – ‘Versions of Modern Performance’
horsegirl

LOCAL TRACKS

Emma Volard – ‘Uncover’

Caroline & Claude – ‘IDK YOU’

Elizabeth M. Drummond – ‘Crisis’

Jesse Madigan – ‘Is It Raining For You?’

Royel Otis – ‘Bull Breed’

Erin Buku – ‘I See The Light’

FLY BOY JACK (Jordan Dennis, JUJO) – ‘ENERGY’

KUČKA – ‘Messed Up’

INTERNATIONAL TRACKS

Alfie Templeman – ‘You’re A Liar’

Nate Brazier – ‘Inertia’

Greentea Peng – ‘Stuck In The Middle’

Yuzo Iwata – ‘Neverland’

Katy J Pearson – ‘Alligator’

Yaya Bey (ft. DJ Nativesun) – ‘pour up’

Rosie Thorne – ‘You’re My Future’

Yeah Yeah Yeahs (ft. Perfume Genius) – ‘Spitting Off the Edge of the World’

Follow the Sweet Sixteen playlist on Spotify.

 

 

SYN Media isn’t associated with, nor endorses Spotify. 

For all music submissions please email [email protected]

June 13th 2022
Read more by SYN Music Manager
Category:
Topics:
Share
ContactVaccine Roadmap & SYNMembershipVolunteerOn Air Schedule

BROWSE BY TOPIC

Art
Comedy
Community
Culture
Education
Environment
Film
Gaming
Geek
Live
Music
News
Pop Culture
Science
Sport