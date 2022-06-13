Sweet 16 – 13/6/22
LOCAL FEATURE ALBUM
Polish Club- ‘Now We’re Cookin’ In Hell’
INTERNATIONAL FEATURE ALBUM
Horsegirl – ‘Versions of Modern Performance’
LOCAL TRACKS
Emma Volard – ‘Uncover’
Caroline & Claude – ‘IDK YOU’
Elizabeth M. Drummond – ‘Crisis’
Jesse Madigan – ‘Is It Raining For You?’
Royel Otis – ‘Bull Breed’
Erin Buku – ‘I See The Light’
FLY BOY JACK (Jordan Dennis, JUJO) – ‘ENERGY’
KUČKA – ‘Messed Up’
INTERNATIONAL TRACKS
Alfie Templeman – ‘You’re A Liar’
Nate Brazier – ‘Inertia’
Greentea Peng – ‘Stuck In The Middle’
Yuzo Iwata – ‘Neverland’
Katy J Pearson – ‘Alligator’
Yaya Bey (ft. DJ Nativesun) – ‘pour up’
Rosie Thorne – ‘You’re My Future’
Yeah Yeah Yeahs (ft. Perfume Genius) – ‘Spitting Off the Edge of the World’
Follow the Sweet Sixteen playlist on Spotify.
SYN Media isn’t associated with, nor endorses Spotify.
