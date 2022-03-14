Sweet 16 – 14/03/22
Follow the Sweet Sixteen playlist on Spotify
SYN Media isn’t associated with, nor endorses Spotify.
LOCAL FEATURE ALBUM
Dallas Woods – Julie’s Boy
INTERNATIONAL FEATURE ALBUM
KAINA – It Was A Home
LOCAL TRACKS
SO.Crates (ft. Whosane, Pataphysics) – ‘Stars‘
Allysha Joy – ‘Let It!‘
Jalmar (ft. MARIA SIOKE, Galee Galee) – ‘La Fiesta‘
Miiesha – ‘Still Dream’
Pinch Points – ‘Haruspex’
Polish Club – ‘Unstable‘
KLP – ‘Busy Dancing’
Nick Griffith – ‘Lick’
INTERNATIONAL TRACKS
Pussy Riot (ft. Vérité, LATASHÁ) – ‘LAUGH IT OFF’
Kamal. – ‘nowhere to hide‘
Crayon (ft. Bastien Brison) – ‘Ithinkso‘
Ashe – ‘Another Man’s Jeans‘
Soul Glo (ft. Mother Maryrose) – ‘Driponomics’
Macross 82-99 (ft. Chieko) – ‘Pastel Banger’
RIIKKI REID – ‘Meet U Again‘
Aldous Harding – ‘Fever’
…