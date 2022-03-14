Sweet 16 – 14/03/22

LOCAL FEATURE ALBUM

Dallas Woods – Julie’s Boy

INTERNATIONAL FEATURE ALBUM

KAINA – It Was A Home

LOCAL TRACKS

SO.Crates (ft. Whosane, Pataphysics) – ‘Stars

Allysha Joy – ‘Let It!

Jalmar (ft. MARIA SIOKE, Galee Galee) – ‘La Fiesta

Miiesha – ‘Still Dream’

Pinch Points – ‘Haruspex’

Polish Club – ‘Unstable

KLP – ‘Busy Dancing’

Nick Griffith – ‘Lick’

INTERNATIONAL TRACKS

Pussy Riot (ft. Vérité, LATASHÁ) – ‘LAUGH IT OFF’

Kamal. – ‘nowhere to hide

Crayon (ft. Bastien Brison) – ‘Ithinkso

Ashe – ‘Another Man’s Jeans

Soul Glo (ft. Mother Maryrose) – ‘Driponomics’

Macross 82-99 (ft. Chieko) – ‘Pastel Banger’

RIIKKI REID – ‘Meet U Again

Aldous Harding – ‘Fever’

