Sweet 16 – 14/2/22

LOCAL FEATURE ALBUM

Partner Look – By The Book
INTERNATIONAL FEATURE ALBUM

Black Country, New Road – Ants From Up There

LOCAL TRACKS

Drella – ‘Until The Morning’

Peach PRC – ‘God Is A Freak’

Confidence Man – ‘Feels Like A Different Thing’

CHISEKO (ft. Your Girl Pho) – ‘CARE’

1300 – ‘Oldboy’

Cosmo’s Midnight – ‘Can’t Do Without (My Baby)’

Julia Jacklin – ‘Just To Be Apart’

Cat & Calmell – ‘Cry’

INTERNATIONAL TRACKS

Omar Apollo (ft. Daniel Caesar) – ‘Invincible’

Hooks – ‘Forever

Orion Sun – ‘dirty dancer’

Morgan Harper-Jones – ‘Want Me’

dj poolboi (ft. Theresa Ng’ambi) – ‘malo okoma’

Kyle Dion (ft. Tkay Maidza) – ‘HAZY’

The Beths – ‘A Real Thing’

Barrie – ‘Jenny’

February 14th 2022
