Sweet 16 – 14/2/22
LOCAL FEATURE ALBUM
Partner Look – By The Book
INTERNATIONAL FEATURE ALBUM
Black Country, New Road – Ants From Up There
LOCAL TRACKS
Drella – ‘Until The Morning’
Peach PRC – ‘God Is A Freak’
Confidence Man – ‘Feels Like A Different Thing’
CHISEKO (ft. Your Girl Pho) – ‘CARE’
1300 – ‘Oldboy’
Cosmo’s Midnight – ‘Can’t Do Without (My Baby)’
Julia Jacklin – ‘Just To Be Apart’
Cat & Calmell – ‘Cry’
INTERNATIONAL TRACKS
Omar Apollo (ft. Daniel Caesar) – ‘Invincible’
Hooks – ‘Forever
Orion Sun – ‘dirty dancer’
Morgan Harper-Jones – ‘Want Me’
dj poolboi (ft. Theresa Ng’ambi) – ‘malo okoma’
Kyle Dion (ft. Tkay Maidza) – ‘HAZY’
The Beths – ‘A Real Thing’
Barrie – ‘Jenny’
