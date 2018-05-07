Sweet 16 15/04
AUSSIE
ALBUM: The Hard Aches – Mess
Tracks:
- Baker Boy – Mr La Di Da Di
- Happy Axe – Seven Sounds
- Space Invadas – Welcome (ft. Natalie Slade)
- Samsaruh – Gunpowder
- Wharves – High School Hero
- Blue Velvet – Stay Inside All Day
- Ambleside – Blur
- Eluera – Blackout
International
ALBUM: Chrome Sparks – Chrome Sparks
Tracks:
- Sabrina Claudio – All To You
- Leon Vynehall – Envelopes (Chapter VI)
- Princess Nokia – Your Eyes are Bleeding
- Florence and the Machine – Sky Full of Song
- Tinashe – Joyride
- Young Thug – Anybody (ft. Nicki Minaj)
- The Wonder Years – The Orange Grove
- Crooked Teeth – Crawl