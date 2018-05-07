Sweet 16 15/04

AUSSIE

ALBUM: The Hard Aches – Mess

Tracks:

  • Baker Boy – Mr La Di Da Di
  • Happy Axe – Seven Sounds
  • Space Invadas – Welcome (ft. Natalie Slade)
  • Samsaruh – Gunpowder
  • Wharves – High School Hero
  • Blue Velvet – Stay Inside All Day
  • Ambleside – Blur
  • Eluera – Blackout

 

a1372783599_10

International

ALBUM: Chrome Sparks – Chrome Sparks

Tracks:

  • Sabrina Claudio – All To You
  • Leon Vynehall – Envelopes (Chapter VI)
  • Princess Nokia – Your Eyes are Bleeding
  • Florence and the Machine – Sky Full of Song
  • Tinashe – Joyride
  • Young Thug – Anybody (ft. Nicki Minaj)
  • The Wonder Years – The Orange Grove
  • Crooked Teeth – Crawl

May 7th 2018
