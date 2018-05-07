Sweet 16 15/04

AUSSIE

ALBUM: The Hard Aches – Mess

Tracks:

Space Invadas – Welcome (ft. Natalie Slade)

Happy Axe – Seven Sounds

Blue Velvet – Stay Inside All Day

International

ALBUM: Chrome Sparks – Chrome Sparks

Tracks:

Sabrina Claudio – All To You

Leon Vynehall – Envelopes (Chapter VI)

Princess Nokia – Your Eyes are Bleeding

Florence and the Machine – Sky Full of Song

Tinashe – Joyride

Young Thug – Anybody (ft. Nicki Minaj)

The Wonder Years – The Orange Grove