Sweet 16 – 16/5/22
LOCAL FEATURE ALBUM
Dorsal Fins – ‘Star of the Show’
INTERNATIONAL FEATURE ALBUM
Obongjayar – ‘Some Nights I Dream of Doors’
LOCAL TRACKS
Press Club – ‘Cancelled’
PANIA (Ft. Unamii) – ‘LETHIM4ALL’
Dez Banks – ‘Still Here‘
Taylah Carroll – ‘Have A Party On Me’
Paraquay – ‘What’s the Cost’
davey – ‘SUPRA’
Bumpy – ‘Return Home’
The Paddy Cakes – ‘Fuckups’
INTERNATIONAL TRACKS
MOTHICA (Ft. Au/Ra) – ‘LAST CIGARETTE’
piri & tommy – ‘words’
JayWood (Ft. Ami Cheon) – ‘Just Sayin’
Ezra Furman – ‘Forever in Sunset’
Alex Rzyan – ‘Hot Headed’
Warpaint – ‘Send Nudes’
Anushka – ‘Go (El Train Remix)’
Danger Mouse & Black Thought – ‘No Gold Teeth’
