Sweet 16 – 16/5/22

LOCAL FEATURE ALBUM

Dorsal Fins – ‘Star of the Show’

INTERNATIONAL FEATURE ALBUM

Obongjayar – ‘Some Nights I Dream of Doors’
LOCAL TRACKS

Press Club – ‘Cancelled’

PANIA (Ft. Unamii) – ‘LETHIM4ALL’

Dez Banks – ‘Still Here

Taylah Carroll – ‘Have A Party On Me’

Paraquay – ‘What’s the Cost’

davey – ‘SUPRA’

Bumpy – ‘Return Home’

The Paddy Cakes – ‘Fuckups’

INTERNATIONAL TRACKS

MOTHICA (Ft. Au/Ra) – ‘LAST CIGARETTE’

piri & tommy – ‘words’

JayWood (Ft. Ami Cheon) – ‘Just Sayin’

Ezra Furman – ‘Forever in Sunset’

Alex Rzyan – ‘Hot Headed’

Warpaint – ‘Send Nudes’

Anushka – ‘Go (El Train Remix)’

Danger Mouse & Black Thought – ‘No Gold Teeth’

Follow the Sweet Sixteen playlist on Spotify.

SYN Media isn’t associated with, nor endorses Spotify. 

For all music submissions please email [email protected]

May 16th 2022
