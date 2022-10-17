Sweet 16 – 17/10/22
LOCAL FEATURE ALBUM
Lupa J – ‘A New Kind of Magic’
INTERNATIONAL FEATURE ALBUM
Shygirl – ‘Nymph’
LOCAL FEATURE TRACKS
Sammy Constantine– ‘Lemonade’
daine – ‘stay close’
Jye – ‘Rest My Head’
NO ZU – ‘Liquid Love’
ing Ivy – ‘Complicated’
Ignasyo – ‘bruh moment’
Lilly and the Lovebites – ‘POWER’
Agung Mango (Ft. MAMMOTH) – ‘foRRest’
INTERNATIONAL FEATURE TRACKS
Bree Runway – ‘THAT GIRL’
RAYE (Ft. 070 Shake) – ‘Escapism’
Soaked Oats – ‘Something’
Mount Kimbie (Ft. Dom Maker & KUČKA) – ‘f1 racer’
Charlie Houston– ‘Dinosaurs In The Garden’
Jamila Woods – ‘Boundaries’
Gotts St Park (Ft. Rosie Lowe) – ‘Summer Breeze’
Hope Tala – ‘Stayed at the Party’
