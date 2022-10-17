Sweet 16 – 17/10/22

LOCAL FEATURE ALBUM

Lupa J – ‘A New Kind of Magic’

INTERNATIONAL FEATURE ALBUM

Shygirl – ‘Nymph’
LOCAL FEATURE TRACKS

Sammy Constantine– ‘Lemonade’

daine – ‘stay close’

Jye – ‘Rest My Head’

NO ZU – ‘Liquid Love’

ing Ivy – ‘Complicated’

Ignasyo – ‘bruh moment’

Lilly and the Lovebites – ‘POWER’

Agung Mango (Ft. MAMMOTH) – ‘foRRest’

INTERNATIONAL FEATURE TRACKS

Bree Runway – ‘THAT GIRL’

RAYE (Ft. 070 Shake) – ‘Escapism’

Soaked Oats – ‘Something’

Mount Kimbie (Ft. Dom Maker & KUČKA) – ‘f1 racer’

Charlie Houston– ‘Dinosaurs In The Garden’

Jamila Woods – ‘Boundaries’

Gotts St Park (Ft. Rosie Lowe) – ‘Summer Breeze’

Hope Tala – ‘Stayed at the Party’

October 17th 2022
