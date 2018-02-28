Sweet 16 18/02
AUSSIE
Album: Alice Ivy – I’m Dreaming
Tracks:
Maverick – Longevity
Yours Truly – High Hopes
Totally Mild – From One Another
Ocean Alley – Confidence
Eves Karydas – Further than the Planes Fly
Sleep Decade – Hologram
Gum – Underdog
DMA’s – In The Air
INTERNATIONAL
Album: First Aid Kid – Ruins
Tracks:
Laura Misch – Lagoon
Pale Waves – The Tide
Moose Blood – Have I Told You Enough
Wilma Archer – scarecrow
Frank Ocean – Moon River
Nautical Depth – CZARFACE and MF DOOM
Tinashe – Faded Love (ft. Future)
Dream Wife – Lets Make Out