Sweet 16 18/02

alice ivy1

alice ivy1

AUSSIE

Album: Alice Ivy – I’m Dreaming

 

Tracks:

Maverick Longevity

Yours Truly – High Hopes

Totally Mild – From One Another

Ocean Alley – Confidence

Eves Karydas – Further than the Planes Fly

Sleep Decade – Hologram

Gum – Underdog

DMA’s – In The Air  

 

ruins1

INTERNATIONAL

Album: First Aid Kid – Ruins

 

Tracks:

Laura Misch – Lagoon

Pale Waves – The Tide

Moose Blood – Have I Told You Enough

Wilma Archer – scarecrow

Frank Ocean – Moon River

Nautical Depth – CZARFACE and MF DOOM

Tinashe – Faded Love (ft. Future)

Dream Wife – Lets Make Out

February 28th 2018
Read more by SYN Music Manager
Category:
Share
ContactMembershipVolunteerRadio Training Gift Vouchers90.7FM ScheduleNation Schedule

BROWSE BY TOPIC

Art
Comedy
Culture
Education
Environment
Gaming
Geek
Live
Music
News
Pop Culture
Science
Sport