Sweet 16 18/03
AUSSIE
Album: STUMPS – Just Another Stay At Home Son
Tracks:
- Slowly Slowly – Alchemy
- Your Girl Pho – Feelan
- Eleanor Jacks – Boys
- Dream on Dreamer – Let It In
- Sketch Jets – Alcatrez
- Stella Donnelly – Talking
- A.B. Original – BLACCOUT
- ARIG – Mama Said
International
Album: A.A.L (Against All Logic) – ‘2012 – 2017
Tracks:
- INK – Back To The Noise Again
- August Greene – Optimistic (ft. Brandy)
- Moby – The Ceremony of Innocence
- Peggy Gou – It Makes You Forget
- Leon Bridges – That Ain’t Worth The Bet
- JessB – Set It Off
- Albert Hammond jr – Tea For Two
- Liza Anne – Panic Attack