Sweet 16 18/03

AUSSIE

Album: STUMPS – Just Another Stay At Home Son

Tracks:

 

 

  • Slowly Slowly – Alchemy
  • Your Girl Pho – Feelan 
  • Eleanor Jacks – Boys
  • Dream on Dreamer – Let It In
  • Sketch Jets – Alcatrez
  • Stella Donnelly – Talking 
  • A.B. Original – BLACCOUT
  • ARIG – Mama Said 

 

2012 - 2017

 

International 

Album: A.A.L (Against All Logic) – ‘2012 – 2017

Tracks:

  • INK – Back To The Noise Again
  • August Greene – Optimistic (ft. Brandy)
  • Moby – The Ceremony of Innocence
  • Peggy Gou – It Makes You Forget
  • Leon Bridges – That Ain’t Worth The Bet
  • JessB – Set It Off
  • Albert Hammond jr – Tea For Two
  • Liza Anne – Panic Attack

April 2nd 2018
