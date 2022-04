Sweet 16 – 18/4/22

LOCAL FEATURE ALBUM SO.Crates – ‘Malcolm After Mecca’ INTERNATIONAL FEATURE ALBUM Omar Apollo – ‘Ivory’

LOCAL TRACKS

Jarrod Jeremiah – ‘Stopped Talking To You’

Velvet Bloom – ‘Chance to Miss You’

Zhuli – ‘The One‘

Not A Break-Up Song – ‘Zach Eichner’

Sweetie – ‘Orbiting’

Lucas Laufen – ‘In Cologne’

Haitus Kaiyote ft. Ki Pharaoh – ‘Red Room – Ki Pharaoh Basement Edit’

Ta-Ku, Endel – ‘AIBT011’

INTERNATIONAL TRACKS

Vero – ‘Heather’

Jockstrap – ‘Concrete Over Water‘

Jamie xx – ‘LET’S DO IT AGAIN’

GRAE – ‘Boxes‘

Vince Staples – ‘WHEN SPARKS FLY’

Buffalo Hunt – ‘Walkin’ in a T.V.’

Peach Tree Rascals – ‘Good Advice’

TV Priest – ‘Bury Me In My Shoes‘

Follow the Sweet Sixteen playlist on Spotify.

SYN Media isn’t associated with, nor endorses Spotify.

For all music submissions please email [email protected]