Sweet 16 – 19/9/22

sudan

 

sweet 16

LOCAL FEATURE ALBUM

Flowertruck – ‘Partly Cloudy’

ft

INTERNATIONAL FEATURE ALBUM

Sudan Archives – ‘Natural Brown Prom Queen
sudan

LOCAL FEATURE TRACKS

Surprise Chef – ‘Iconoclasts’

Arno Faraji – ‘Black Sunday’

Lady Lyon – ‘Texas Golden’

Jewel Owusu – ‘afloat’

Pei – ‘Count to 10′

FREAKCLUB – ‘Gobstopper’

Club Angel – ‘Never’

Chloe Dadd -‘Now Now’

Mr Jukes and Barney Artist – ‘Sacred Symphony’

Wednesday – ‘Bull Believer’

Nick Hakim – ‘Vertigo’

Angel Olson & Sturgill Simpson – ‘Big Time’

Rubblebucket – ‘Cherry Blossom’

Kate Bollinger – ‘Running’

The Orielles – ‘The Room’

The Big Moon – ‘Trouble’

Follow the Sweet Sixteen playlist on Spotify.

SYN Media isn’t associated with, nor endorses Spotify. 

For all music submissions please email [email protected]

September 20th 2022
