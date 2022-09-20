Sweet 16 – 19/9/22
LOCAL FEATURE ALBUM
Flowertruck – ‘Partly Cloudy’
INTERNATIONAL FEATURE ALBUM
Sudan Archives – ‘Natural Brown Prom Queen‘
LOCAL FEATURE TRACKS
Surprise Chef – ‘Iconoclasts’
Arno Faraji – ‘Black Sunday’
Lady Lyon – ‘Texas Golden’
Jewel Owusu – ‘afloat’
Pei – ‘Count to 10′
FREAKCLUB – ‘Gobstopper’
Club Angel – ‘Never’
Chloe Dadd -‘Now Now’
LOCAL FEATURE TRACKS
Mr Jukes and Barney Artist – ‘Sacred Symphony’
Wednesday – ‘Bull Believer’
Nick Hakim – ‘Vertigo’
Angel Olson & Sturgill Simpson – ‘Big Time’
Rubblebucket – ‘Cherry Blossom’
Kate Bollinger – ‘Running’
The Orielles – ‘The Room’
The Big Moon – ‘Trouble’
