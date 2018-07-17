Sweet 16 20/05

Local Feature Album: West Thebarton – Different Beings Being Different

Tracks:

  • Maribelle – Mess without you
  • Soft Corporate – Full of Nothing
  • Kid Fiction – You & I (ft. Alex Vela-Horne)
  • OKENYO – COME THROUGH
  • Poison Peril – Poision
  • Friends of Friends – Human
  • Kaitlin Keegan – Emma
  • Wing Defence – Listerine

INTERNATIONAL 

International Feature Album: Sarah Mary Chadwick – Sugar Still Melts in the Rain

Tracks:

  • Buddy – Trouble on Central
  • Anderson Paak. – Bubblin
  • The Internet – Roll (Burbank Funk)
  • SSION – At Least the Sky Is Blue (ft. Ariel Pink)
  • Skepta – Pure Water
  • La Luz – The Creature
  • The Kooks – All The Time
  • Pale Waves – Kiss

July 17th 2018
