Sweet 16 20/05
AUS
Local Feature Album: West Thebarton – Different Beings Being Different
Tracks:
- Maribelle – Mess without you
- Soft Corporate – Full of Nothing
- Kid Fiction – You & I (ft. Alex Vela-Horne)
- OKENYO – COME THROUGH
- Poison Peril – Poision
- Friends of Friends – Human
- Kaitlin Keegan – Emma
- Wing Defence – Listerine
INTERNATIONAL
International Feature Album: Sarah Mary Chadwick – Sugar Still Melts in the Rain
Tracks:
- Buddy – Trouble on Central
- Anderson Paak. – Bubblin
- The Internet – Roll (Burbank Funk)
- SSION – At Least the Sky Is Blue (ft. Ariel Pink)
- Skepta – Pure Water
- La Luz – The Creature
- The Kooks – All The Time
- Pale Waves – Kiss