Sweet 16 20_05

AUS

Local Feature Album: West Thebarton – Different Beings Being Different

Tracks:

Maribelle – Mess without you

Soft Corporate – Full of Nothing

Kid Fiction – You & I (ft. Alex Vela-Horne)

OKENYO – COME THROUGH

Poison Peril – Poision

Friends of Friends – Human

Kaitlin Keegan – Emma

Wing Defence – Listerine

INTERNATIONAL

International Feature Album: Sarah Mary Chadwick – Sugar Still Melts in the Rain

Tracks: