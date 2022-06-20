Sweet 16 – 20/6/22 (Pride Month Edition)
Pride Month Edition
LOCAL FEATURE ALBUM
HAAi- ‘Baby, We’re Ascending’
INTERNATIONAL FEATURE ALBUM
Moonchild Sanelly – ‘Phases’
LOCAL TRACKS
Bronte Alva – ‘Eve’s Lips (Make Me Want To Cry)‘
Vetta Borne – ‘Sad Girl‘
ZSA ZSA – ‘Swim!‘
Kavi – ‘SPORTSCAR‘
Ruby Gill – ‘Public Panic Attacks‘
L.i.E – ‘Hurt or Heal‘
Cult of Indigo – ‘I Get It‘
Saint Barae – ‘Heaven‘
INTERNATIONAL TRACKS
Allison Ponthier – ‘Hollywood Forever Cemetery‘
Princess Nokia – ‘Diva‘
Claud – ‘Go Home!‘
Rina Sawayama – ‘This Hell‘
Steve Lacy – ‘Mercury‘
Angel Olsen – ‘Ghost On‘
Beabadoobee – ’10:36‘
Perfume Genius – ‘Teeth‘
…
Follow the Sweet Sixteen playlist on Spotify.
SYN Media isn’t associated with, nor endorses Spotify.
…