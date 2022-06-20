Sweet 16 – 20/6/22 (Pride Month Edition)



Pride Month Edition LOCAL FEATURE ALBUM HAAi- ‘Baby, We’re Ascending’ INTERNATIONAL FEATURE ALBUM Moonchild Sanelly – ‘Phases’

LOCAL TRACKS

Bronte Alva – ‘Eve’s Lips (Make Me Want To Cry)‘

Vetta Borne – ‘Sad Girl‘

ZSA ZSA – ‘Swim!‘

Kavi – ‘SPORTSCAR‘

Ruby Gill – ‘Public Panic Attacks‘

L.i.E – ‘Hurt or Heal‘

Cult of Indigo – ‘I Get It‘

Saint Barae – ‘Heaven‘

INTERNATIONAL TRACKS

Allison Ponthier – ‘Hollywood Forever Cemetery‘

Princess Nokia – ‘Diva‘

Claud – ‘Go Home!‘

Rina Sawayama – ‘This Hell‘

Steve Lacy – ‘Mercury‘

Angel Olsen – ‘Ghost On‘

Beabadoobee – ’10:36‘

Perfume Genius – ‘Teeth‘

