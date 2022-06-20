Sweet 16 – 20/6/22 (Pride Month Edition)

HAAi_1_BWA_Credit_ImogeneBarron

Screen Shot 2022-03-02 at 10.42.56 AM

Pride Month Edition

 

LOCAL FEATURE ALBUM

HAAi- ‘Baby, We’re Ascending’ 

HAAi_1_BWA_Credit_ImogeneBarron

INTERNATIONAL FEATURE ALBUM

Moonchild Sanelly – ‘Phases’
Moonchild-Sanelly-Phases-Album-Artwork

LOCAL TRACKS

Bronte Alva – ‘Eve’s Lips (Make Me Want To Cry)

Vetta Borne – ‘Sad Girl

ZSA ZSA – ‘Swim!

Kavi – ‘SPORTSCAR

Ruby Gill – ‘Public Panic Attacks

L.i.E – ‘Hurt or Heal

Cult of Indigo – ‘I Get It

Saint Barae – ‘Heaven

INTERNATIONAL TRACKS

Allison Ponthier – ‘Hollywood Forever Cemetery

Princess Nokia – ‘Diva

Claud – ‘Go Home!

Rina Sawayama – ‘This Hell

Steve Lacy – ‘Mercury

Angel Olsen – ‘Ghost On

Beabadoobee – ’10:36

Perfume Genius – ‘Teeth

June 20th 2022
