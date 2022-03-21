Sweet 16 – 21/03/22
Follow the Sweet Sixteen playlist on Spotify
LOCAL FEATURE ALBUM
Alex Cameron – Oxy Music
INTERNATIONAL FEATURE ALBUM
Widowspeak – The Jacket
LOCAL TRACKS
Annie Hamilton – ‘Night Off‘
King Stingray – ‘Camp Dog’
Young Franco (ft. Jay Prince, Scrufizzer & Close Counters) – ‘Rollout‘
Surprise Chef – ‘Velodrome’
Horror My Friend – ‘Devotion’
Cooper & Kenny-Smith – ‘Marengo Dream‘
Jess Ball – ‘Spent’
Gold Fang (ft. Danté Knows)- ‘Make It Snow’
INTERNATIONAL TRACKS
MOTHICA – ‘SENSITIVE’
Matthew Young – ‘Ziptied‘
My Cosmic Girl – ‘Frenchie‘
Princess Nokia – ‘No Effort‘
MICHELLE – ‘MY FRIEND’
Everything Everything – ‘Teletype’
Automatic – ‘New Beginning‘
Still Woozy & Remi Wolf – ‘Pool’
