Sweet 16 – 21/03/22

alex-cameron-oxymusic-art

Screen Shot 2022-03-02 at 10.42.56 AM 

Follow the Sweet Sixteen playlist on Spotify

SYN Media isn’t associated with, nor endorses Spotify. 

LOCAL FEATURE ALBUM

Alex Cameron – Oxy Music

alex-cameron-oxymusic-art

INTERNATIONAL FEATURE ALBUM

Widowspeak – The Jacket

CT-347WidowspeakCover_3000x3000

LOCAL TRACKS

Annie Hamilton – ‘Night Off

King Stingray – ‘Camp Dog’

Young Franco (ft. Jay Prince, Scrufizzer & Close Counters) – ‘Rollout

Surprise Chef – ‘Velodrome’

Horror My Friend – ‘Devotion’

Cooper & Kenny-Smith – ‘Marengo Dream

Jess Ball – ‘Spent’

Gold Fang (ft. Danté Knows)- ‘Make It Snow’

INTERNATIONAL TRACKS

MOTHICA – ‘SENSITIVE’

Matthew Young – ‘Ziptied

My Cosmic Girl – ‘Frenchie

Princess Nokia – ‘No Effort

MICHELLE – ‘MY FRIEND’

Everything Everything – ‘Teletype’

Automatic – ‘New Beginning

Still Woozy & Remi Wolf – ‘Pool’

For all music submissions please email [email protected]
SYN is a not for profit organisation, and relies heavily on donations from our dedicated listeners. To donate you can head to our GiveNow.

March 21st 2022
Read more by SYN Music Manager
Category:
Topics:
Share
ContactVaccine Roadmap & SYNMembershipVolunteerOn Air Schedule

BROWSE BY TOPIC

Art
Comedy
Community
Culture
Education
Environment
Film
Gaming
Geek
Live
Music
News
Pop Culture
Science
Sport