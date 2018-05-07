Sweet 16 22/04

Aussie

Album: Mod Con – Modern Convenience

Tracks:

    • Max Quinn – The Backyard
    • Paradise Club – Away
    • Eliza Hull – Hard Way
    • Oaks – Losing Breath (ft. Matt Doherty)
    • The Harpoons – Amaro
    • Indy Stanton – Small Talk
    • Haiku Hands – Jupiter
    • The Lulu Raes – Things Change

 

220px-Kali_Uchis_-_Isolation

International

Album: Kali Uchis – Isolation

Tracks:

  • State Champs – Dead and Gone
  • Sudan Archives – Nont For Sale
  • Woes – HLB2
  • LION BABE – The Wave (ft. Leikeli47)
  • Father John Misty – Disappointing Diamonds are the Rarest of Them All
  • Lykkie Li – Hard Rain
  • Gallant – Gentleman
  • Dojo Cat – Morning Light

 

 

 

 

May 7th 2018
