Sweet 16 22/04
Aussie
Album: Mod Con – Modern Convenience
Tracks:
- Max Quinn – The Backyard
- Paradise Club – Away
- Eliza Hull – Hard Way
- Oaks – Losing Breath (ft. Matt Doherty)
- The Harpoons – Amaro
- Indy Stanton – Small Talk
- Haiku Hands – Jupiter
- The Lulu Raes – Things Change
International
Album: Kali Uchis – Isolation
Tracks:
- State Champs – Dead and Gone
- Sudan Archives – Nont For Sale
- Woes – HLB2
- LION BABE – The Wave (ft. Leikeli47)
- Father John Misty – Disappointing Diamonds are the Rarest of Them All
- Lykkie Li – Hard Rain
- Gallant – Gentleman
- Dojo Cat – Morning Light