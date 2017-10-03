Sweet 16 24/09

Slotface-2017
Australian
Slotface-2017
Sløtface – Try Not To Freak Out
 Nai Palm  Homebody
 Confidence Man  Better Sit Down Boy
 Diet.  Take Me
 Alexander Biggs  I’ll Go My Way
 Julia jacklin  Cold Caller
 Willaris K  Dour Nights
 Full Flower Moon Band  Floating
 Montero  Vibrations

International 

sloan-peterson-midnight-love-300x300

Sloan Peterson – Midnight Love

 Benjamin Clementine  Jupiter
 Hundred Waters  Wave To Anchor
 Björk  Gate
 Screaming Females  Black Moon
 Torres  Helen In The Woods
 Post Malone  Rockstar (ft. 21 Savage)
 Lizzo  Truth Hurts
 Brand New  Can’t Get It Out

October 3rd 2017
Read more by SYN Music Manager
Category:
Topics:
Share
ContactMembershipVolunteerRadio Training Gift Vouchers90.7FM ScheduleNation Schedule

BROWSE BY TOPIC

Art
Comedy
Culture
Education
Environment
Gaming
Geek
Live
Music
News
Pop Culture
Science
Sport