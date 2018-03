Sweet 16 25/02

AUSSIE

Album: Endless Heights – Vicious Pleasure

Tracks:

Press Club – Suburbia

Ball Park Music – I am a Dog

Born Lion – Slowly Sinking

G Flip – About You

The Unknown Locals – 105

Confidence Man – Don’t you know I’m in a Band

JOY. – Change

Requin – Blood Sweat and Bees

INTERNATIONAL

Album: Richard Russell – Everything Is Recorded

Tracks:

Girlpool – Picturesong

Carb on Carb – It’s been a rough year

SOPHIE – Faceshopping

6LACK – Cutting ties

Chrome Sparks – Still Think

Post Malone – Psycho (ft. Ty Dollar $ign)

Trippie Redd – UKA UKA

Dream State – In This Hell