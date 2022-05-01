Sweet 16 – 2/5/22
LOCAL FEATURE ALBUM
1300 – ‘Foreign Language’
INTERNATIONAL FEATURE ALBUM
Nudha – ‘NUDHA’
LOCAL TRACKS
Dizzy Days – ‘Take My Heart’
Erin Buku – ‘Humble’
RONA. – ‘TIOLI‘
Abbey Rose – ‘That’s Your Problem’
S.A.B – ‘Only Yours To Hold’
HANDSOME – ‘Blame’
Elliott Moon – ‘I don’t think I can leave without you’
Body Type – ‘The Charm’
INTERNATIONAL TRACKS
The Wrecks (ft. girlhouse) – ‘Where Are You Now?’
Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs – ‘Crosswalk’
CZARFACE – ‘Walk Thru Walls’
Faye Webster – ‘Car Therapy’
Yaya Bey – ‘alright’
Hatis Noit – ‘Aura’
Porij – ‘Lose Our Minds’
Soccer Mommy – ‘Unholy Affliction’
…
Follow the Sweet Sixteen playlist on Spotify.
SYN Media isn’t associated with, nor endorses Spotify.
…