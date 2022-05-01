Sweet 16 – 2/5/22

LOCAL FEATURE ALBUM

1300 – ‘Foreign Language’

INTERNATIONAL FEATURE ALBUM

Nudha – ‘NUDHA’
LOCAL TRACKS

Dizzy Days – ‘Take My Heart’

Erin Buku – ‘Humble’

RONA. – ‘TIOLI

Abbey Rose – ‘That’s Your Problem’

S.A.B – ‘Only Yours To Hold’

HANDSOME – ‘Blame’

Elliott Moon – ‘I don’t think I can leave without you’

Body Type – ‘The Charm’

INTERNATIONAL TRACKS

The Wrecks (ft. girlhouse) – ‘Where Are You Now?’

Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs – ‘Crosswalk’

CZARFACE – ‘Walk Thru Walls’

Faye Webster – ‘Car Therapy’

Yaya Bey – ‘alright’

Hatis Noit – ‘Aura’

Porij – ‘Lose Our Minds’

Soccer Mommy – ‘Unholy Affliction’

Follow the Sweet Sixteen playlist on Spotify.

 

SYN Media isn’t associated with, nor endorses Spotify. 

For all music submissions please email [email protected]

May 1st 2022
